Tabung Haji IT unit committed in ensuring smooth haj operations

MADINAH, July 15 — The Pilgrims’ Fund Board or Tabung Haji’s Information Technology (IT) Unit is committed in ensuring all IT-related matters in the haj operations for the 1439H haj season is at the optimum level to ensure the best service for pilgrims.

Its operations director, Hanizam Hanif said the unit had completed upgraded works of the system for the Tabung Haji operations in Madinah and Makkah to ensure better service for pilgrims in the coming haj season.

“The IT service is the pulse of the haj operation and among the services offered include provision of infrastructure, as well as Tabung Haji systems and applications.

“The early preparations carried out by I since arriving (here) last July 2 is to ensure the infrastructure and system applications are functioning well,” he said when met by the media here today.

The Tabung Haji IT team for the current haj season comprises 18 personnel, including IT experts, who are stationed in Jeddah, Madinah and Makkah.

He said the IT unit had carried out some improvements in terms of infrastructure and service system since the end of the last haj season.

“Among the improvements made are upgrading infrastructure and network lines at several main Tabung Haji buildings, such as the headquarters in Makkah, the Abraj Al-Janadriyah Building, Mubarak Hospital in Makkah, as well as the operations buildings in Madinah and Jeddah,” he added.

In an effort to get better Internet networking, Hanizam said the IT division, with the cooperation of the Jeddah Tabung Haji has diversified its telecommunications providers such as STC, Mobily and Zain.

“The purpose is to ensure access to the service system and data on haj pilgrims can be done fast and avoid any interruption during the haj operation,” he added. — Bernama