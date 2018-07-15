18 HFMD cases detected in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU, July 15 — Eighteen cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been detected in Kampung Kiau, Kota Belud.

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said of the total, nine were pre-school pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kiau.

“The pre-school has been ordered to close to enable the premises to be cleaned and to check the infection from spreading,” she said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, State Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said so far only one pre-school in Sabah, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Kiau, Kota Belud, was temporarily closed for 10 days since July 11 following the detection of two pre-schoolers with HFMD.

The most common cause of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease stems from the contagious coxsackievirus A16 and Enterovirus 71 and the disease can spread through saliva, wounds and the faeces of an infected person.

Signs of infection include fever, rashes and spots on the palms and feet and ulcers in the mouth and tongue, as well as infection in the upper respiratory tract and shortness of breath. — Bernama