Aiman's eight-hour anxiety for naught after beating Andi

Malaysian boxer Aiman Abu Bakar at the weigh-in ahead of the world welterweight boxing championship in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Boxer Aiman Abu Bakar secured a split decision victory over Indonesian opponent Abdi but admitted the victory did not come easy.

The 26-year-old fighter went the full 12 minutes in an exciting four-round bout with Abdi for an 8-0 record so far in his career.

His fight with Abdi took place at only 12pm, but the Negri Sembilan boxer was already up at 4am.

"I was so excited for this fight and woke up at 4am, getting myself ready and training.

"I'm glad everything paid off. He looked good and ready for the fight. I came prepared for so many styles because I expected him to be this tough," he said.

Aiman and Abdi attacked each other the moment the bell rang and his corner told him victory was his, by the end of the third round.

"My corner told me to be careful, we've got the win.

"He headbutted me somewhere in the second or third round which resulted in the cut above my right eye."

The victory sees him maintain his perfect boxing record.

He described the bout today as a stepping stone to greater things.

"I want to show Malaysia what I'm all about.

"My plan is to go to Las Vegas .... the holy grail of boxing, to fight there."

He also thanked the Malaysians who packed the 15,000 capacity stadium.

"The crowd definitely gave me an extra boost today. Thank you."