Youth minister: Committee to probe death of triathlon athlete

Syed Saddiq said the committee would be headed by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — A committee will be set up to probe into the death of a participant of the Port Dickson International Triathlon today.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the committee would be headed by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

"The committee will look into, among others, if there was any breach of conditions or laws,” he told reporters here.

He expressed his condolences to the family of Thram Wei Wong, 39, who drowned while participating in the 750-metre swimming event at the international triathlon.

Earlier, Syed Saddiq met Thram’s family members at the forensic unit of the Port Dickson Hospital. — Bernama