Johor PKR backs Anwar for presidency

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already won the support from at least one state after announcing that he will be aiming for the party's top post in its September election.

Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim welcomed Anwar's announcement for the presidency, saying the latter who holds no official post currently will not only unite the party but bolster the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“PKR Johor is confident that Datuk Seri Anwar will manage to bring the party to a higher level to be respected by both friends and opponents,” he said in a statement today.

Hassan added that the state PKR is convinced that Anwar is qualified to take on the president’s post after taking into account several factors including his sacrifices to the people and party, as well as his vast experience in the country’s political arena.

“This also includes his imprisonment by the Umno / Barisan Nasional regime for years,” said the 67-year-old who is also the Pasir Gudang MP.

Hassan said Johor PKR considers Anwar not only an influential figure in the party, but he is also regarded as an institution where his ideology, thinking and struggles are very close to the state party members.

He said Johor PKR will give full support and commitment to Anwar for him to contest the post of party president.

Hours earlier today, Anwar who is the PKR de facto leader, announced in a statement that he will be contesting for the party’s president’s post next month.

He said the decision was made after deliberating the matter with party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and other leaders.

Anwar’s decision today ends weeks of speculation over his candidacy for the party’s top position.