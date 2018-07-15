Muhyiddin watches golf after op to remove tumour

Muhyiddin was today pictured sitting upright in a chair dressed in a purple hospital gown with several tubes sticking out of his body. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appears to be on the mend after undergoing an operation to remove a growth on his pancreas last week.

A snapshot posted on his Facebook page today showed the 71-year-old sitting upright in a chair dressed in a purple hospital gown with several tubes sticking out of his body.

He was holding several sheets of paper while a flatscreen TV in front of him was tuned into a channel with a game of golf underway.

Several people with medical face masks on, including three attendants dressed in blue and one woman dressed in a baju kurung, were also in the room.

“He is now in a good condition and is resting,” Muhyiddin’s press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim, said in a statement on the same Facebook page.

He thanked well-wishers for their prayers.

Muhyiddin underwent the surgery on July 12 and will be on medical leave for one month to recuperate. It was not stated if the tumour on his pancreas was benign or cancerous.

In his absence, his official duties as home minister will be undertaken by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.