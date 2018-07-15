Negri cops remanded in MACC graft probe

All of them allegedly demanded and received RM5,000 from a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, July 15 — Five policemen, comprising three Corporals, a Lance Corporal and a Sergeant have been remanded six days from today to facilitate investigations into a corruption case.

Special Remand Court assistant Registrar Nur Haryatie Mohd Saini issued the remand orders after allowing an application by Negri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), here.

All five were detained by the MACC between 2pm and 11.40pm with four of them being detained at the Negri Sembilan MACC Office after giving their statements while another was arrested on the main road opposite Jempol district police headquarters.

All of them allegedly demanded and received RM5,000 from a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities for the purpose of not taking legal action against him. — Bernama