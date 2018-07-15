Mahathir congratulates Malaysia for first AFF Under-19 title

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes he national team would further strive to achieve more successes in future. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today congratulated the Malaysian squad for emerging as the champions in the Below 19 (B-19) Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup at Delta Sidoarjo Stadium, Surabaya, Indonesia, last night.

He expressed hope that the national team would further strive to achieve more successes in future.

“I congratulate the Harimau Muda team for winning the #AFFU19CHAMPIONSHIP2018 last night.

“Intensify efforts for greater success. Malaysia Boleh!,” he said in his Twitter posting.

The young national squad, under the coach of Bojan Hodak, brought glory to Malaysia by beating Myanmar 4-3.

For the record, Malaysia only managed to emerge as runners-up in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2017. — Bernama