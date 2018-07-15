New Mini introduced in Malaysia

Sashi Ambi and Kidd Yam with the new Mini 5 door. — Pictures by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Mini Malaysia has just introduced the new 2018 Mini in Malaysia. At the simple launch ceremony, Sashi Ambi, head of corporate communications of BMW Group Malaysia said, “The new Mini represents the latest and finest of the technological and design excellence of a car brand that has had an iconic and illustrious appeal that has been transcending generations since 1959. The Mini of this generation is the perfect companion to explore every corner of a new and progressive country with unparalleled ease, meeting modern and premium needs with style to stand out and be noticed.”

Kidd Yam, head of Mini Malaysia, meanwhile said, “Since the introduction of the third generation Mini in 2014, we have seen more than 1,500 units delivered in Malaysia, accounting for more than half of the total deliveries of Mini vehicles here.

“Malaysians clearly love the thrill of the go-kart driving capabilities that is signature to the Mini brand, combined with the current and modern enhancements built harmoniously into its iconic premium compact design which elevates its appeal further.”

The original Mini was first introduced in 1959 as a small and economical run-about, but three outright wins by the Mini Cooper S in the Monte Carlo Rally, reputed to be one of the toughest rallies in the world, in 1964, 1965 and 1967 put the Mini firmly into the hearts of car enthusiasts.

The Mini was known for its legendary “go-kart” handling, and the fact that it was priced within the reach of almost every one, was another factor for its popularity.

The Mini 5 door cabin.

The new Mini stays faithful to these legendary roots but is now also a current and contemporary icon.

The new Mini 3 door, 5 door, and John Cooper Works are introduced with the latest engines which are eight kilos lighter and transmissions from the BMW Group which complies with the latest Euro 6c standards for increased driving excitement and even lower fuel consumption.

The Mini also sets new benchmarks for emotive, signature design elements such as the logo projection, LED headlamps and Union Jack tail lamps with day time running lights, and new logo elements on its body.

The coasting experience which was previously available via the Green mode is also now possible in the Mid mode with the new Mini. The feature will disengage the transmission when the foot is off the accelerator pedal, to save fuel. With the John Cooper Works, specifically, MSA Connected adds to the fuel-saving functions with its intelligent auto start stop system.

The Minis are also equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps with daytime running lights for the very first time. The front beams are powered by bi-LED lights, and a flick of the indicator will switch the LED daytime running lights to LED indicators.

The energy-saving rear lights sport a new and stylised Union Jack that points to the heritage of the Mini. All headlights are enhanced with full LED technology for greater brightness than the previous models.

The 2.0 litre turbo charged engine, good for 192 horses in the Cooper S, or 231 horses in the John Cooper Works.

Additionally, for the first time ever in South-east Asia, Mini Malaysia introduces the award-winning Mini Yours Customised Accessories which allow retrofit components such as side scuttles, cockpit facia, LED door sills finishers and LED door projector to be produced according to the customer’s personally designed specifications.

The German Design Council recently awarded the prestigious German Innovation Award in Gold to this unique customisation offering, describing it as the “next level of individualisation.” The Mini Yours Customised Services can be designed and ordered at www.yours-customised.mini, choosing between various colours, patterns, surfaces and icons as well as adding their own text to the design.

The classic Mini logo has also been refreshed for all models with subtle modification and a sharper contrast and now features a two-dimensional “flat design.” Also, with the Mini logo projection, drivers are now greeted by the new logo beamed on the ground every time they step in and out of their Mini.

The new Mini Cooper S 3 Door and the 5 Door are the first Minis in the family to be equipped with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission and an electronic gear shifter. The DCT employs a wet-clutch. Additionally, the newly designed electronic selector lever ensures that the gear always returns to its original position after changing between driving mode D, neutral position N, and reverse mode.

The Cooper S 3 door and 5 door are powered by the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Mini twinpower turbo engine. Both deliver up to 192HP and 280Nm of torque, with a top speed of 235kph.

The 3 door goes from 0 to 100kph in 6.7 seconds with a combined CO2 emission of 125 g/km and combined fuel consumption of 5.5l/100km. Meanwhile, the 5 door sprints from 0 to 100kph in 6.8 seconds. The 5 door’s combined CO2 emission is 128 g/km and its combined fuel consumption is 5.6 l/100km.

The 3 door comes with 17” Cosmos spoke in black, where a coat of special black paint provides a more dynamic look that gives the rims a high-gloss finish and deep black paint effect.

The 3 door gets a touch screen display with navigation located in the Mini Centre Instrument with a 6.5” display, which can be operated via the Mini Controller or touch screen. To enhance technological offerings, the 3 door features Mini Connected which enables owners to integrate their smart phone, smart phone apps and the Mini Connected App into their Mini.

The Mini Connected App provides information on fuel consumption, range and last known location. The challenges of reversing in and out of tight spots are now a thing of the past as 3 door is newly installed with the rearview camera.

A complement to the existing park distance control, the camera provides a clear picture of what is behind and even guidelines to steer in the right direction.

The interior of 3 door comes with the backlit Mini Yours Illuminated Cockpit. The display lights up with a stylised Union Jack, offering 12 colours that are sure to suit every mood of every driver. The interior finish of the 3 door keeps up the Mini comfort and sophistication by being fitted out with leather cross punch in Carbon Black.

The 3 door comes in seven colours — Chili Red, Pepper White, Solaris Orange, White Silver, Starlight Blue, Thunder Grey and British Racing Green paired with Black Roof. Alternatively, Chili Red can also be paired with White roof.

The 5 door gets high gloss 17” John Cooper Works Track Spoke in Black, exclusively developed for optimum weight support and fitted with run-flat tyres. An attractive new standard feature for the 5 door is the John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit which includes a rear spoiler.

As with the 3 door, digital components such as Mini Connected, the touch screen with navigation with a 6.5” display, and the rear view camera are all available with the 5 door. In terms of interior finish, the 5 door offers leather cross punch Carbon Black and the Black Chequered interior style.

The 5 door comes in six colours — Chili Red, Pepper White, Emerald Grey, White Silver, Starlight Blue and British Racing Green paired with Black Roof. Chili Red can also be paired with White roof.

Top of the heap John Cooper Works Mini.

The pick of the litter must be the John Cooper Works, which sits in a distinctive league of its own with several exclusive features. The new Piano Black trim sharpens up the exterior for the John Cooper Works, offering an aggressive look that befits its rally powerhouse capabilities.

Along with the new logo projection, and LED headlights and taillights, the John Cooper Works comes equipped with the 18” John Cooper Works Cup Spoke 2-Tone and John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripes. There is also an optional panoramic sunroof.

The John Cooper Works squeezes 231 horsepower and 320Nm of torque from the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Mini twinpower turbo engine. This enables the car sprint from 0 to 100 kph in 6.1 seconds.

Complementing the performance-oriented engine is an 8-Speed Steptronic Sports Automatic Transmission with close ratio gears. A manual shift option is available through paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. Top speed is 246, with a claimed efficiency of 6.0l/100km on fuel and a combined CO2 emission of 137 g/km.

Adaptive suspension is standard equipment, which enables more controlled and precise handling of the John Cooper Works.

The interior of the John Cooper Works truly completes its rally car appeal, with Dinamica Leather John Cooper Works racing seats, accentuated by Chili Red colour lines, an anthracite headliner, and stainless-steel pedals. Keeping to Mini’s philosophy of personalisation, the cockpit facia of the John Cooper Works can now be further customised according to the owner’s preference.

Another offering courtesy of the Mini Yours customised programme, the offering is also the first of its kind in its segment and is a true differentiator for the Mini model.

The John Cooper Works gets a larger 8.8” screen with navigation and natural language recognition. The innovative natural language recognition recognises sentences in different variations and understands a wide range of abbreviations and even pauses, enabling easier control through voice commands. The John Cooper Works also comes with head up display.

The new John Cooper Works is the first car in its segment to introduce wireless charging for mobile phones. A mobile phone is automatically charged when it is placed on the wireless charging station in the centre armrest.

Additional innovations include the handy Mini Find Mate, allowing owners to conveniently attach tags with wireless tracking function to important belongings, such as bags, cases and key rings. Once these items are out of range, owners will receive a notification from the Mini Connected app, showing the last known location of the tagged item, minimising forgetful moments on the go.

The John Cooper Works arrives in four colours: Rebel Green, Midnight Black and Pepper White with Red roof, and Chili Red with Black roof.