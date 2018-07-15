From south to north, Khaled Nordin is new Perlis Umno chief

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin is the party’s new liaison chairman for Perlis. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has been appointed the party’s new liaison chairman for Perlis, replacing Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

The Johor-born Khaled also said Datuk Hasni Mohamad will replace him as Johor Umno chief.

The former Johor mentri besar said his appointment was decided by the Umno leadership, but added that he hoped to work with all party members to return the Malay national party to its glory.

“I am aware my appointment will invite many questions among Perlis Umno leaders.

“I leave it to the president to explain the rationale behind my appointment to the Umno state leadership,” Khaled said in a statement today.

Shahidan was reported by The Star daily to have suffered a minor stroke last week that affected his mobility though he is not bedridden.