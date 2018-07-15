Kit Siang: ‘World-class’ Parliament with Ariff Yusof as Speaker

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Sheraton, Petaling Jaya May 27, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Malaysia will have a “world-class” Parliament if Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof is voted in as Dewan Rakyat Speaker tomorrow, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP commended the retired judge for the role, saying the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s electoral pledges for reform in lawmaking will be delivered under Ariff’s watch.

“I have no doubt that with the new Speaker of Parliament, Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof the 14th Parliament can fulfil its promise and potential to be a world-class Parliament for reform and innovation.

“Under Ariff, Malaysians will have a Parliament they can feel proud, a Parliament which understands the Malaysian Dream of all Malaysians and not one which is like the traditional three monkeys with eyes that see not, ears that hear not and mouth that speaks not,” he said in a statement, taking a swipe at the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

The DAP veteran lawmaker also lashed out at former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak whom he accused of perpetuating toxic politics despite leading the BN to its biggest defeat in the 14th general election.

Lim claimed Najib and the Umno leadership have not shown any contrition or remorse since losing the elections, but continued to use race, religion, hatred and lies to spread fear and divide the multi-ethnic, multi-religious populace.

He then dared the other BN leaders to stand up to Najib and others of his ilk.

“Is there any Umno MP who is prepared to break ranks in the 14th Parliament and apologise for these two toxic Najib legacies?

“Will the MCA deputy president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong do it; will the new MIC president direct the two MIC MPs to do it?” Lim challenged.

Wee is the sole MCA leader to keep his parliamentary seat in the May 9 contest while MCA kept two federal seats.