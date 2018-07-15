Lucas Matthysse: I lost to a great legend

Manny Pacquiao poses with the WBA welterweight title after defeating Lucas Matthysse at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse has accepted defeat and only had words of respect for his opponent from the Philippines, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

The 35-year-old struggled throughout as Pacman continued to rain fists on him before recording a victory in 2 minutes and 43 seconds of round seven.

“Pacquiao is a great fighter. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose and today I lost.

“But I lost to a great champion, a great fighter and a great legend. Thank you, Pacquiao,” he said.

Matthysse thanked all the Argentinean fans in the crowd and promised he will be back to winning ways in no time.

“Thank you all for the love and the support. Today was my turn to lose but not tomorrow.”

”I just want to take a rest or a short break. I’ve worked really hard for this and I just want to spend time with my family now.”

This is his fifth career defeat, and his first since 2015.

Pacquiao meanwhile recorded his 60th career victory en route to his 11th world title.