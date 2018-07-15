MPs still have to vote for Speaker, nominee Ariff Yusof says

Ariff clarified that he is only a nominee and that the MPs in the lower House will still have to take a vote to decide if he will be appointed to the post. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Retired judge Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed he will be attending the new Dewan Rakyat session tomorrow, but said he is not yet the speaker.

He clarified that he is only a nominee and that the MPs in the lower House will still have to take a vote to decide if he will be appointed to the post, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported today.

“I have not been appointed, only nominated. I am an outsider. We will see what happens tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

While in Sarawak this morning, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed Mohamad Ariff as the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s choice for the role.

Others shortlisted previously include another former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamuddin Yunus and PKR lawmaker Datuk Seri Johari Abdul.

Johari, who is both Sungai Petani MP and Gurun assemblyman, later bowed out of the selection. The constitution states that the Speaker must not hold any state assembly role.

The first session of the 14th Parliament is highly anticipated as it will be the first time the Barisan Nasional coalition — now left its original three founding parties of Umno, MIC and MCA — will occupy the Opposition seats, along with PAS and Sarawak’s state ruling parties.