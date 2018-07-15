Manny Pacquiao knocks out Lucas Matthysse to take WBA welterweight crown

Manny Pacquiao knocks down Lucas Matthysse at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Manny Pacquiao is the new World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion.

The 39-year-old only needed seven rounds to defeat his Argentinean counterpart Lucas Matthysse who struggled from start to finish.

The champion could not defend against Pacquiao’s heavy strikes and was knocked down three times throughout the bout.

Pacquiao threw in a couple of combinations which connected to Matthysse’s jaw to record a huge technical knockout victory in 2.43s of round 7.

The WBA welterweight title is Pacquiao's 11th championship belt in his 23-year career.

MORE TO COME