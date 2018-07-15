Najib's ex-aide out on RM16,000 bail

MACC had earlier detained three individuals, including a company director, to assist in the investigation. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The Magistrate’s Court today released on bail a former special officer of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak held on remand over an investigation into an allegation of corruption in the installation of solar power panels in Sarawak schools.

Magistrate Chyfica Mohamed Zamri allowed the 44-year-old man who has the title ‘Datuk’ bail of RM16,000 in one surety after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not apply for an extension of the remand.

The former officer had been held on remand since last Tuesday to facilitate the probe under Section 49 of the MACC Act 2009. He was arrested last Monday after being summoned to give a statement at the MACC headquarters here.

The man’s lawyer, Ridha Abdah Subri, was present in court today.

The solar panels project for schools in Sarawak became controversial after it was revealed that the contract was said to have been done under the “direct order” of the then prime minister. — Bernama