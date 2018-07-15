For Penang Gerakan, it’s back to the drawing board after exit from BN

Oh said the party has to find ways to get resources and sustain itself. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 15 — Penang Gerakan is now regrouping and starting over after its third defeat in the May general election, its acting state chairman Oh Tong Keong said.

He said that Gerakan, which started out as an Opposition party back in 1968, has to pick up the pieces and learn to stand on its own again as an Opposition party.

Despite the bruising GE14 defeat, Oh said this did not lead to a mass exodus of members leaving except for former state chairman Teng Chang Yeow’s resignation from his post.

“Those who wanted to leave have already left back in 2008 when we first lost and the rest who remained are here to stay,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail.

Now that the party is no longer a component of Barisan Nasional, he said the party has to find ways to get resources and sustain itself.

“We can’t depend on our headquarters anymore so we have to look for our own resources,” he said.

This is not the only challenge the party faced as they now have to find a way to gain the people’s support again.

Gerakan first captured Penang in 1969 as an Opposition party before it joined BN in 1973.

But Oh says he is unsure if Gerakan’s support in the past can be replicated in the near future, as there is currently a strong wave of support for Pakatan Harapan.

He said they will need to be an Opposition party that continues to fight for the people’s rights first and foremost.

“We have to tread carefully and we have to give them a chance and time to do what they promised,” he said of the ruling PH coalition.

He said PH took over Putrajaya barely two months ago so they can’t be expected to work miracles immediately.

“We will give them time, maybe a year. We will monitor what they promised and whether they took the effort to fulfill the promises they made,” he said.

He said Gerakan may need to change its strategy to gain the people’s trust again.

He said they will not do it by antagonising the people unnecessarily by making baseless attacks against the PH government.

“We will voice out based on facts so this is why we are giving them time,” he said.

On the other hand, Penang Gerakan is finding ways to fill up its coffers since funding has dried up.

The party still needs funds to pay the salaries of its permanent staff and utility bills of its headquarters here along Macalister Road.

Oh said it is fortunate that the party still has supporters who are willing to donate to it, as well as contributions from members.

The party is also renting out its event hall in the headquarters for private events.

The hall, with a 400 pax capacity, can be rented for weddings, dinners, singing competitions or any events, Oh said.

This is the very hall that Gerakan had used for press conferences during the general elections and for party elections.

Penang Gerakan will be having its state party elections on September 23.

Oh said members are now gearing up for it as it will now be different especially after leaving BN.

He remained coy about those likely to contest for the chairman’s post now that Teng has made it clear that he would not re-contest for the position.

The party national elections will be held in November.