Najib blames Umno’s defeat on turncoat leaders, calls them cowards and disloyal

Najib said Umno will do better by weeding out traitors. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — After losing power, Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed those with positions in Umno were among those disloyal and have been found to have betrayed him.

The embattled former prime minister and Umno president reportedly blamed his party’s shock defeat in the 14th general election on turncoats, many of whom also held posts.

“We only think of how we could profit. We think more for our factions, and we don’t get what we want we would go as far as betraying the party,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily, Sinar Harian.

“In fact there are those who behaved as if they held the party ransom, and what is weirder is that they are done by those with positions so it’s not surprising then if we were to be attacked by our opponents we would be seen as a party that has lost the traditional values of its struggle.”

Najib made the allegation at a small gathering organised by loyal party supporters at a restaurant in the capital city here yesterday. He was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and children.

Najib has been charged with several counts of corruption and criminal breach of trust in relation to the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

He claimed trial to allegations that RM42 million from SRC International, a 1MDB subsidiary, had been diverted and deposited into his personal account.

After his fall from power, the former Umno president had repeatedly accused many party leaders of betrayal but without naming them.

Yesterday he made the same allegations to reporters who covered the gathering, and said Umno will do better by weeding out traitors.

“It’s better for people like these to leave Umno. We only want those who will die for the party,”

Sinar Harian today quoted him as saying.