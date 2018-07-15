Midfield key to victory in tonight’s World Cup final, Paul Scholes says

Scholes hailed Croatia’s Modric as the best midfielder in the world. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GENTING HIGHLANDS, July 15 — Manchester United legend Paul Scholes said that tonight’s World Cup final will be decided in the midfield department.



The 43-year-old added French holding midfielder N’Golo Kante will have the toughest task, coming up against Croatia’s Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.



“Midfield will be where the battle is lost or won tonight. You’ve got Paul Pogba, Kante and Blaise Matuidi against Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic and Modric.



“It’s a three versus three battle to decide the outcome of the game. It’s hard to split the talents of the six but Kante will have the toughest task tonight,” he said.



France beat the likes of Belgium, Uruguay and Argentina to reach the final while Croatia marched into the final with victories over Argentina, Russia and England.



Scholes said that it’s hard to choose who has been the better of the pair as they both deserve their spot in the final.



“It’s a very even affair because they’ve both been outstanding.



“France and Croatia are on a level-playing field and they have been fantastic from day one. I cannot pick one, but it all comes down to who has that extra edge in the final,” the midfielder said.



He also described Croatia’s Modric as the best midfielder in the world.



“He is the best midfielder in the world right now. Germany’s Toni Kroos has been up there with him, but he’s better than him now.



“Modric is a massive part of the Real Madrid and Croatia midfield and is the only midfielder at present who I love to watch.”



Scholes was capped 66 times throughout his seven-year international career and appeared at two World Cups — France 1998 and Japan/ South Korea 2002.



Scholes and Robbie Fowler are at Resorts World Genting (RWG) for tonight’s final viewing party at Genting International Showroom’s Arena of Stars.



Earlier this month, RWG also played host to former Liverpool and United striker Michael Owen.