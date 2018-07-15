'Pretty Woman,' other summer Broadway musicals bring movies to the stage (VIDEO)

Samantha Barks in 'Pretty Woman: The Musical.' — Picture courtesy of Andrew Eccles

NEW YORK, July 15 — Some of the summer's hottest Broadway musicals are fresh adaptations of hit movies, making them must-see shows for both musical theater lovers and those who love the movies themselves. We look at a few below, including "Pretty Woman, which begins previews next week.

Pretty Woman

The buzz surrounding the Pretty Woman musical is not surprising, considering the fervent fandom for the movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Garry Marshall co-wrote the book for the musical, which stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl and features music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams. Previews start July 20, with an opening scheduled for August 16.

Frozen

Kids and adults alike flocked to theaters to see Frozen back in 2013, and anyone who spends time around young children is likely aware of its continuing appeal. The new Broadway musical version of the movie brings back the characters and hit music from the movie while introducing 12 brand-new songs.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey wrote the Lindsay Lohan-starring 2004 movie Mean Girls, and she's also the playwright behind its new Broadway adaptation. Like the movie, the musical tells the story of Cady Huro, who moves from Africa to a suburban town and must navigate the politics and pecking order of her high school.

School of Rock

This musical is inspired by the 2003 movie that starred Jack Black as a slacker substitute teacher who gets his gifted students ready for a Battle of the Bands. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber, while the book is by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes.

Waitress

Keri Russell starred in the 2007 movie Waitress, about a young waitress in the American South in an unhappy marriage. The Sara Bareilles musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2016, is getting new buzz since former American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee assumed the title role; she's slated to continue through August 19.

A Bronx Tale

Robert De Niro co-directs this musical version of Chazz Palminteri's one-man show, which was adapted into a movie in 1993 that De Niro likewise directed, and which starred De Niro and Palminteri. The musical version is in its final weeks, set to close August 5, and many of the performances feature Palminteri in the role of Sony.

My Fair Lady

While My Fair Lady got its start as a stage musical, in turn based on the book Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw, many will know it best from its popular film version starring Audrey Hepburn. The show's latest Broadway revival opened in April to positive reviews for its star, Lauren Ambrose of Six Feet Under.

— AFP-Relaxnews