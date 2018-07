Dr M attends briefing on development in Sarawak

Dr Mahathir arrived in Kuching yesterday on his maiden visit to Sarawak. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today attended a closed-door briefing on the development of Sarawak at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya, here.

The briefing was given by state secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Dr Mahathir arrived at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, the state government administration building, at 7.5 am and was welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sarawak Cabinet ministers.

Dr Mahathir, who is also chairman of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, arrived in Kuching yesterday on his maiden visit to Sarawak as the prime minister following the general election in May. He was accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah attended the wedding of a grandchild of Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie Irok. — Bernama