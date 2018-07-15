Split draw for Malaysia’s Theena Thayalan in Pacquiao undercard

Theena (right) found a few openings but fell short on the judges’ scorecard. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Kajang-born Theena Thayalan Raja Selvan’s 100 per cent win record came to an end against Siddharth Varma.

The 20-year-old welterweight boxer did his best to outclass his opponent from India but came short on the judges’ scorecard after four rounds.

Theena is one of two Malaysians on the card, the other being Aiman Abu Bakar.

Theena started out the stronger of the duo, but dislocated his right shoulder during an early exchange.

Despite the result, Theena was pleased with his performance.

“This is the biggest match of my career, but unfortunately in the first round my shoulder was injured.

“I was fighting the whole fight with my other hand but I’m happy with the draw,” he said.

At the end of round one, his shoulder issue was fixed but he was forced to change his strategy going into the second round.

“My coach told me, 'let’s start playing technique' and to keep your hands up and target any punches.

“He punched a lot but most of it landed on my gloves and not my body. I landed a few on him,” the 20-year-old said.

He said he will be open to a rematch with Siddharth.

“I’d love to have a rematch with him or maybe fight next year for a title, it depends on my team.

“This is the biggest stage of my life and I’d love a title. I want to be like my idol Roy Jones Jr.”