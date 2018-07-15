Henderson edges clear at LPGA Marathon Classic

Henderson, who is chasing the seventh LPGA Tour victory of her career, made five birdies and three birdies to claim sole possession of the lead. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 15 — Canada’s Brooke Henderson edged clear of the field at the LPGA Marathon Classic in Ohio yesterday, opening up a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 20-year-old world number 16, who started the third round sharing the lead with Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, carded a two-under-par 69 to move to 11 under after 54 holes at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Her final birdie came on the par-five 17th, taking her away from American duo Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome, who are lurking just behind on 10-under.

“This week things have been clicking for me a little bit better than normal, and I’m just excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard,” Henderson said.

“I would have liked to have played a bit better today but I’m happy to be in top spot. Hopefully I can play a bit better tomorrow.”

For a while it looked as if Stanford was poised to take the lead after carding a six-under-par 65 for the second day running.

Stanford surged up the leaderboard after a blistering start which saw her reel off three consecutive birdies.

The 40-year-old Texan eventually posted eight birdies and two bogeys to remain at 10 under.

Lincicome, who opened with back-to-back 68s in the first two rounds, added a solid four-under-par 67 to put her within striking distance of a ninth tour victory.

The 32-year-old two-time major winner is looking for her second victory of the season following her win in the Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic in January.

Another American player, Jacqui Concolino, was two off the lead on nine under. Concolino shot a two-under-par 69 yesterday to claim fourth spot.

A cluster of 11 players were tied for fifth place on eight-under heading into the fourth round, a group which included the South Korean contingent of Kim In-kyung, Lee Mi-rim and Chun In-gee.

The group also included American amateur Jennifer Kupcho, the US collegiate champion, who thrust herself into contention with a five-under-par 66.

Overnight leader Hedwall meanwhile drifted from contention after a three-over-par 74. Hedwall is now five adrift of the lead after posting four bogeys and a birdie. — AFP