Silva's Everton thrash Austrian minnows 22-0 in friendly

PARIS, July 15 — Premier League side Everton marked new manager Marco Silva's first match in charge by thrashing Austrian fifth-tier outfit ATV Irdning 22-0 yesterday, with four players scoring hat-tricks.

The Toffees led 10-0 at half-time after a treble for Ademola Lookman, who spent time on loan at RB Leipzig last term, before Belgian Kevin Mirallas netted a hat-trick of his own in the first seven minutes of the second period.

The 19th and 20th goals were comical, with Sebastian Schmidt lobbing his own goalkeeper from more than 30 yards, before Nikola Vlasic tapped into an empty net as the hapless 'keeper gave up and turned his back on the ball.

Strikers Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse finished with four goals each.

Portuguese coach Silva took over at Everton after Sam Allardyce's spell in charge came to an end following last season, and will take the Merseysiders to Wolverhampton Wanderers for his first Premier League game in charge on August 11. — AFP