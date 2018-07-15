'Godzilla vs Kong' approaches Danai Gurira of 'Black Panther'

US actress Danai Gurira at the Academy Awards, March 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 15 — The US actress, known for her performances in Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as TV's The Walking Dead, is in talks over a role for Warner Bros' 2020 monster movie.

If negotiations prove successful, Danai Gurira will be joining the young Julian Dennison (Firefist in Deadpool 2) as well as fellow Walking Dead aluminus Van Marten, Zhang Ziyi of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things in Godzilla vs. Kong.

The movie is some way off, fourth in Warners' MonsterVerse franchise, which started with 2014's Godzilla reboot and took a second step forward with 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled for 2019, introducing Brown, Ziyi and others to the franchise, alongside Kyle Chandler who returns from 2005's pre-reboot King Kong movie.

Adam Wingard of Death Note and Blair Witch directs, with Godzilla vs. Kong announced for a May 29, 2020 release. Before that, Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives on May 31, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews