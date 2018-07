Germany’s Angelique Kerber reacts during the women's singles final against Serena Williams of the US at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 14 — Germany's Angelique Kerber stunned American Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 today to win her first Wimbledon title.

Seven-times champion Williams had been bidding to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown but made too many errors as Kerber ran out a comfortable winner in the final.

Kerber looked understandably nervous as she served for the match at 5-3 but could celebrate when Williams netted a backhand on her first match point. — Reuters