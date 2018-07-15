Upton announces she and Verlander are expecting

File photo of Kate Upton posing backstage with her People's Sexiest Woman Alive award at the People Magazine Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, California, July 14 — Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel wife Kate Upton are expecting their first child, Upton announced today.

The couple was married in Italy in November following Verlander’s World Series triumph with the Astros.

The 26-year-old Upton revealed the news in an Instagram post with the hashtag #pregnantinMiami and tagging Verlander.

Verlander was selected for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, but isn’t expected to pitch given that he is scheduled to start for the Astros on Sunday.

Upton was named No. 1 on Maxim’s annual Hot 100 list in June. — Reuters