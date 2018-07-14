Ismail Sabri committed to restoring people's trust in Umno

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is committed to strengthening and restoring the people’s trust in the party. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 14 — Newly-appointed Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is committed to strengthening and restoring the people’s trust in the party.

He said with the strong spirit of solidarity among its leaders and grassroot members, he was now confident that Umno would continue to be strengthened in Selangor.

“A huge trust has been accorded on me as the appointment comes with a lot of responsibilities... InsyaAllah (God willing), I will shoulder the responsibilities.

“(In fact,) I am confident that the party can regain its strength with the cooperation of Selangor Umno leaders (and members),” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, thanked the party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and top leadership for having faith in him to lead Umno in the state.

Meanwhile, Selangor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahalan welcomed Ismail Sabri's appointment. — Bernama