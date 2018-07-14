Guan Eng: I will continue with my principle of speaking the truth

Lim said he would continue with his principle which is to tell the truth and looking for the truth. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — “I will continue with my principle of telling the truth. But if the truth scares off the investors, Malaysia too does not want such investors... we want investors who can listen to the truth,” said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Touching on the subject in his speech at the Aidilfitri Open House of Air Putih State Assemblyman, here last night, Lim said he would continue with his principle which is to tell the truth and looking for the truth.

“Although some people said that speaking the truth would scare off the investors, I will continue with my principle that is to look for the truth. This is the principle and stand of the new government (Pakatan Harapan government) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, we will continue with the new principle, that is to speak the truth. We must be brave because we are correct, that is the principle and direction of the new government,” he said.

Lim said that for the next two or three years, the country would be facing many challenges. He however cited Penang as an example where he took over the state government 10 years ago and now the state was much further ahead and was improving.

“For the first two or three years, we have to face many challenges. But I hope, just like in Penang, after two terms we could see the difference. Now we hope it will be like that, but we cannot wait 10 years like in Penang and we hope that after five years the people can see the difference between the past and present government. This is the aspiration of all of us and because there is Pakatan, the people will have a new hope for our children,” he said.

At the same time, Lim also urged the people to be patient and promised to fulfill the manifesto promised by the Pakatan Harapan government to the people after the conclusion of the financial crisis.

Lim, who is also the State Assemblyman for Air Putih, had previously been criticised when he made frequent disclosures on the 1MDB scandal which seemed to have resulted in foreign investors withdrawing from this country. — Bernama