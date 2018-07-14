Fahmi Fadzli backs Anwar as PKR president

Lembah Pantai MP, Fahmi Fadzil addresses the crowd during a Hari Raya Open House event in Bangsar July 14, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — It would be beneficial for de facto PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the party presidency post during its elections, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said today.

However he added that it will also depend on the discussions among the party’s main leadership, involving incumbent president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Anwar’s wife.

“This is because it might have implications for some of the posts held by Datuk Seri Wan Azizah,” he said during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house by the residents of Taban in Bangsar, referring to the suggestion.

Fahmi said he is confident the party leadership is nonetheless ready to make the move to allow Anwar to return to Parliament, and be appointed prime minister.

He also said Anwar’s health issues are not going to be a problem when running for the party presidency.

“Those issues were a result of his imprisonment. Following his surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, I understand he is recovering under the doctor’s supervision,” Fahmi said.

During his speech to the 500 Taban residents at the open house, Fahmi announced he will soon hold several town hall sessions for the residents associations in his seat, along with various government agencies.

“The idea is to get the concerns and viewpoints of the residents, and to resolve the problems they face as much as possible,

“Currently we have roped in Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Alam Flora for the sessions. We will hold one for Bukit Antarabangsa this coming Saturday with sessions for at least 30 associations in the works,” he said.