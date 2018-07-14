No longer ‘coming home’? Apandi now rejects Umno supreme council post

File photo of ex-Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Ex-attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has declined a post in the Umno supreme council, just hours after he was appointed in by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a brief statement, Apandi he decided to reject the appointment as it will be linked to his previous career as a judge and the attorney general.

‘After thinking about this thoroughly and deeply, I think it is unreasonable for me to accept the appointment as an Umno supreme council member,’ said Apandi.

‘What is playing in my mind is that my appointment will be mired by all sorts of negative perception that will be linked to whatever move and decision I made while I was a judge and the attorney general.’

Just earlier, Apandi told New Straits Times that his appointment into the Umno supreme council felt like a homecoming.

He also reportedly said that he would now help Umno rejuvenate itself in order to stay relevant.

Apandi was among the 11 names appointed as members of the Umno supreme council today, including former ministers Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He was reportedly an Umno member between 1982 and 1991, before joining the Bar Council from 1991 until 2003.