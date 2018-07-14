Jho Low uses same name on Saint Kitts and Nevis passport

File photo of Jho Low — Picture via Facebook

SEPANG, July 14 — Businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is believed to be using the same name on the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport which he possesses, said Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

“We find that he is still using the same name (Low Taek Jho) on the passport,” he said.

He added that it was an offence for a Malaysian national to have two passports.

“In this country, we don’t practise dual citizenship, every citizen must have one nationality and one Malaysian passport,”he told the media after witnessing the pre-departure of hajj pilgrims by the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Saudi Arabian authorities, here tonight.

He said the Malaysian Immigration Department continued to forge cooperation with the immigration authorities throughout the world besides the involvement of the police, Interpol and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in tracking down Jho Low.

He said Jho Low’s passport had also been cancelled by the Immigration Department on June 15 at the request of the MACC with regard to their investigation on the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama