Salahuddin: Amanah gets permission to postpone party election to next year

Amanah deputy president, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said meetings at the branch level would go on as usual this year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, July 14 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has received approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to postpone its party election, which should have been held this year, to next year.

Its deputy president, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said however, meetings at the branch level would go on as usual this year.

“Yes, Amanah did make an application (to postpone the election) because the 14th General Election was being held.

“So, this year the normal meeting will be held as usual without the election and next year, the meeting will be held together with the (party) election,” he told reporters at a gathering with the fishing community at the Ayer Baloi Fishermen’s Base, here today.

In another development, Salahuddin pointed out that Amanah considered the decision to field which party’s candidate in the by-election for the Sungai Kandis state constituency need not be discussed.

“Certainly it is the decision of the top leadership of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and for Amanah, we don’t discuss the matter (on the candidate) and there is no necessity for discussion. It is understood by everyone,” he said. — Bernama