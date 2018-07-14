Perak asks for more time to implement plastic ban

The Perak state government says it needs time to ban the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers in the state. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, July 14 — The Perak state government remains committed to ban the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers in the state but needs more time to do so.

In reiterating its stand on the matter, state Education, Science, Environment, Green Technology and Information Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said the state needs time to engage with stakeholders before going ahead with the move.

“Yes, we want to be environmentally friendly but the plastic industry is an economic activity. We cannot do away with it just like that,” he told Malay Mail.

Aware that environmental groups want the state to revive a proposed ban on plastic bags and polystyrene food containers made by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, Aziz said the matter had yet to be discussed at the state executive council level.

“Give us time as the matter does not involve my portfolio alone but other portfolios too such as Local Government and Investment,” he said, referring to his fellow exco members Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin respectively.

“My power is confined to environmental issues. The issue of hawkers using plastic bags and polystyrene containers comes under the local government. And to encourage plastic manufacturers to change to environmentally-friendly products involves investments,” he said.

Malay Mail had previously reported that environmental groups in Perak want the state to revive a proposed ban on plastic bags and polystyrene food containers and make sure it is carried out this time.

The groups said it is time for the state government to cut down on the use of plastic in the state after a similar plan by its predecessor failed to take off.

They had stressed the present government must not drag its feet over the proposal or other policies to protect the environment.

Abdul Aziz questioned if the society is ready for the ban.

“To implement [the ban], we must educate the people. Can the rural folks do away with not using plastic bags and polystyrene containers?” he asked.

“The society is so used to using plastic bags and polystyrene. All this needs time for adjustment,” he said, adding that a systematic way of doing away with plastic bags and polystyrene containers was needed.

In 2016, the previous BN administration took a bold step by announcing the first phase of a state-wide ban on plastic bags and polystyrene containers.

At the time, it said the move would be implemented in stages — from state government offices in June 2016 to a full public enforcement a year later.

However, the state temporarily called off the ban, saying it would be rescheduled after further studies were carried out.