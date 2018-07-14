Resolve power cut issue via negotiatons, Shafie tells SESB, 1Borneo

Tenants of 1Borneo Hypermall pleading for help as they claim it is unfair for their business to be affected by the mall’s failure to settle their electricity bill.

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants the power cut issue at the 1Borneo shopping mall here to be resolved soon.

He said the state government had handed over the responsibility of solving the problem to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and the 1Borneo management to negotiate and find a solution.

“It is a long-standing problem faced by 1Borneo, it should have been settled earlier, I think it’s time for both parties to sit down together and resolve the problem amicably without asking the state government to intervene,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Shafie said the talks would hopefully be able to help the business premises at the shopping centre to operate as usual.

Recently, SESB had cut off power supply to the mall following the overdue electricity bills amounting to more than RM8.7 million.

The power supply was disconnected after several notices were issued against the management of 1Borneo but it failed to settle the outstanding bills.

In another development, Mohd Shafie said the government would make a decision in the near future about the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project on an area of 348 hectares.

He said before the project was continued, several things needed to be scrutinised like taking into account the people’s views and the development in Sabah. — Bernama