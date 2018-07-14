Have a stress-free camping trip with this selection of smart outdoor gear

Eagle Nest Outfitters Doublenest Hammock — Picture courtesy of Eagle Nest Outfitters

LOS ANGELES, July 14 — For outdoor enthusiasts and families looking forward to communing with nature, a successful camping trip requires no small amount of preparation. From an outdoor solar-powered cooking device to a bear-resistant ice cooler than can hold ice for two weeks, here’s a look at some of the accessories and gear to consider for a successful outdoor summer holiday.

Solar-powered oven

It’s pitched as the “grill for modern times,” an all-in-one solar-powered device that can grill, bake, roast and steam. GoSun’s repertoire of solar cooking devices includes the GoSun Sport, their fastest solar oven made for two people, that can reach temperatures of up to 550F (290C) and cook meals in less than 20 minutes, fuel-free, even under cloudy conditions. Devices are powered by a vacuum tube that absorbs light and act as insulators storing heat. They’re also designed to be portable, weighing less than eight lbs, and can be set up in seconds. For larger groups, there’s also the the all-in-one GoSun Grill, which can cook meals for eight people, which is significantly heavier — 30 lbs — and pricier. The GoSun Sport retails for US$249 (RM1,009) and the Grill US$699.

Hammock

Because the whole point for outdoor camping trips (for most, anyway), is to slow down, escape from the urban, and concrete jungles, and appreciate the splendour of Mother Nature, you might want to consider investing in a hammock for lazy afternoon naps under the warmth of the sun and the comforting summer breeze. Eagles Nest Outfitters’ Doublenest hammock can be set up easily between two study trees and is both big enough for two people, or “palatial for one.” US$69.95

Tick repellent

Along with mosquito repellent, don’t forget to protect yourself and your family from ticks which are the main causes for Lyme disease. Ticks live in grassy, wooded areas and can attach to any part of the human body, but like hard-to-see areas like the groin, armpits and scalp, says the CDC. Lyme disease can eventually cause severe headaches and stiffness, arthritis and joint pain, and rashes on the body. To keep the pesky pests at bay, you can protect yourself and your family by mixing essential oils like rosemary, lemongrass, cedar, peppermint, thyme and geraniol to create an all-natural tick repellent. Garlic oil works too, but there’s a good chance it may repel more than just ticks.

Hoodie sleeping bag

Because summer nights can be as cold as the days are hot, a good sleeping bag can mean the difference between a well-rested night, and a groggy, foggy next day. Editors over at Backpacker.com picked Exped’s Hyperquilt sleeping bag as one of the best sleeping bags of 2018 for tucking sleepers snugly into place thanks to its well-positioned hood. The down-filled sleeping bag is ultra lightweight and compact and retails for US$199.

Otterbox Venture coolers

Along with being certified bear-resistant, the Venture box’s star feature is its ability to hold ice for up to 14 days. That means less runs to the supermarket or campsite store for bags of ice. The cooler is also customisable with accessories that include a cutting board, dry storage tray, cup holders, side table and bottle opener. Prices start at US$249. — AFP-Relaxnews