Model inspiration: Three ways to wear denim shorts this summer

LOS ANGELES, July 14 — As the weather gets warmer, skirts get shorter, fabrics get lighter and shorts return to womenswear wardrobes. Denim shorts are a comfortable and timeless fashion staple, still very much at the forefront of the fashion scene this summer. And they can be worn in loads of different ways. Check out how Bar Refaeli, Josephine Skriver and Doutzen Kroes wear denim shorts with style.

Seasoned traveler, like Bar Refaeli

Far from the catwalks and photo shoots, Israeli model Bar Refaeli switches stilettos for sneakers, and glamorous gowns for more comfortable attire, perfect for hitting the road to adventure. What better than ripped, cut-off-style denim shorts — matched with the simplest of white T-shirts — for exploring the great outdoors. It’s a perfect look for staying on trend on your travels in laid-back style as you explore every hidden corner of your vacation destination.

Grunge casual, like Doutzen Kroes

For the Dutch model, Doutzen Kroes, denim shorts are more than just a basic to dig out of the wardrobe when sunny weather arrives. The model styles her looks carefully, here opting for a casual style with a grungy flavor, matching ripped denim shorts — with the pockets hanging out — with a long shirt, an oversized denim jacket and boots. It’s the perfect quick, ready-to-go look for anyone who has no time for glitter, sequins and glamour this summer.

Streetwear style, like Josephine Skriver

In keeping with her usual simply stylish looks, the Danish model, Josephine Skriver, stepped out in a streamlined outfit of on-trend basics to celebrate the USA’s Independence Day, July 4. Surrounded by red, white and blue balloons, the model wears high-waist denim shorts and a white bodysuit, matched with sneakers and long sports socks. Here, two details that make all the difference: The red bandana tied in her hair and the blue denim shirt tied around her waist. — AFP-Relaxnews