Ministry to import cattle from Thailand for Aidiladha

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will import additional cattle from Thailand to meet local demand. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PONTIAN, July 14 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will import additional cattle from Thailand to meet local demand particularly during the Aidiladha celebrations next month, said its Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

He said such a measure would be taken if the supply of local cattle was insufficient.

However, he said the department would closely monitor, especially in ensuring that the imported cattle had been certified healthy.

“For Aidiladha celebrations, currently there is sufficient supply of livestock, but the demand is expected to increase during the festive season,” he told reporters after meeting fishermen at Ayer Baloi fishing pier here today. — Bernama