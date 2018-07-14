Malaysia and Iran: Overexxagerating the “Differences” — Imad Alatas

JULY 2018 — This past Monday, the US Treasury Department announced that it would sanction a Malaysian-based sales agent for having relations with Mahan Air, an Iranian airline that Washington deems is supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in addition to supplying Assad of Syria with weapons and equipment. This announcement comes as a by-product of US President Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran two months ago. US has said it will resume sanctions against the Iranian regime starting in November 2018. Malaysia is just one of many countries used as a means for the US to disseminate its anti-Iranian rhetoric. Malaysia-Iran relations themselves do show some points of contention, as will be explained below. These points should not cloud the historical ties between the two traditions and the potential for future exchanges.

At the diplomatic level, Malaysia and Iran seem to enjoy favorable relations, especially in terms of trade. Malaysia’s exports to Iran comprise of palm oil, crude oil and rubber, among other exports. Even our Proton Saga cars have made their way into the streets of Tehran! Iran meanwhile sells mainly crude petroleum and petroleum products to Malaysia. However, trade between the two countries has been affected, with US’ unilateral economic sanctions against Iran due to its nuclear programme being a factor. With regards to Iran’s nuclear programme, Malaysia has been adamant that all signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), including Iran, should be allowed to develop nuclear power as long as it is for peaceful means. Ties that bind the two countries also assume an intellectual nature, at least historically. Taj al-Salatin ( or The Crown of Kings), a well-known Malay literary classic written in 1603, is known to have been influenced by the Persian tradition of literary humanism; both scholary traditions sought to delineate the ethical standards that were to be adhered to for rulers and statesmen. Just as Persian humanism sought to critique the Arabic-dominated scholasticism of the Islamic empire, so did Malay humanism (Taj al-Salatin being an example) seek to respond to the dominant feudalism during that time. While scholars have debated whether Taj al-Salatin is a translation of a Persian text, it is certain that the former adopted the Persian styles of poetic expression such as the mathnawi (rhyming couplets). In contemporary times, the presence of Iranian students in Malaysia means that Iranians contribute to the intellectual scene through the publishing of journal articles or cooperation with Malaysian university professors as supervisees for dissertations.

In the last few years however, discourse on Malaysia and Iran has been dominated by the planting of Iran’s so called Shia footprint on Malaysian soil. For the Malaysian religious authorities, Shia Islam is seen to contradict the beliefs of the majority Sunni population in Malaysia who subscribe to the teachings of Ahlus Sunnah wal-Jamaah, those who follow the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad. In 1984, the National Fatwa of the Malaysian Religious Council issued a resolution stating that only the Zaidiyah and Ja’fariyah Shia sects were allowed to be practiced in Malaysia. In 1996, this edict was annulled. This is in stark contrast to the Iran post-1979 where all four Sunni sects of Islam were decreed as valid, in addition to the minority Shia sects. Shia teachings are banned in Malaysia, while a much more divisive ideology, Wahhabism, is given free rein; no one has been arrested because of harboring Wahhabi ideas or propagating the ideology.

Because Shiism is seen as deviating from Islamic principles, the government is worried that Sunni Muslims will be confused and hence descend into disunity. This sounds more like an infantilizing of Malaysians who need to be protected from a harmless belief that does not condone or support the use of violence. It would be an under-statement to say that it is embarassing to see how Shias or Shiism is treated in Malaysia, with some 200,000 Iranians studying or working here. At the global level, the anti-Shia rhetoric blatantly contradicts the spirit of the Amman message that was signed in 2005 (former PM Tun Abdullah Badawi was among the signatories). In this declaration, Shiism was among the legal schools in Islam to be recognized as valid. Until Shiism can be empirically proven to cause disunity and mayhem in Malaysian society, there really is no conceivable reason to harp on the alleged deviance of Shiism and its differences with Sunni Islam. What should be given more emphasis is the history of contact between Malays and Persians, and an increase in two-way cultural exchanges between Malaysians and Iranians.

* Imad Alatas reads Malay Mail Online

