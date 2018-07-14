Four die after trailer skids and crashes into vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Four people were killed, one seriously wounded while three others escaped with slight injuries, in an accident involving six vehicles including a trailer at Kilometre 446 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Management Branch chief, Alimaddia Bukri said the accident took the lives of two women, a man and a boy at about 12.02pm.

“Three teams and three fire engines from the Fire and Rescue Stations in Sungai Buloh, Rawang and Selayang, were deployed to the scene after receiving a call for help,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred when the north-bound trailer skidded and veered into the opposite lane before crashing onto the oncoming vehicles.

“The accident caused traffic to be backed up over a 20-kilometre stretch.

He said the bodies were sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post mortem, while those injured received treatment.

State Investigation and Traffic Enforcement (JSPT) chief, Supt Azman Shari’at in confirming the accident said the trailer was on its way from the capital city and heading northwards.

The accident caused congestion in both directions, he said urging road users to be patient and to take another route.

The traffic flow in both directions was slow but traffic personnel were present to control the situation, he added. — Bernama