Look at all aspects before deciding on special adviser to Perak MB

State executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said there should be a more comprehensive look as to what the post of special adviser entailed. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 14 — Appointing an individual as a special adviser to the Perak Mentri Besar should be examined from all aspects, said state executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

He said there should be a more comprehensive look as to what the post entailed and whether there was a need for such a position by the state’s administration.

Mohammad Nizar, the state Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman and Sungai Rapat assemblyman, was speaking to reporters after opening the ‘Perdana Gotong Royong’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Rapat here today.

“As the Mentri Besar is just seeking advice from individuals with skills in specific fields, we have to look at current developments,” he added.

Mohammad Nizar, who is also Perak Amanah deputy chairman, was commenting on a suggestion by Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu to appoint Perak PKR Information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail as his special adviser.

A detailed discussion would be held among the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition leaders on the proposal, said Mohammad Nizar.

“We need to hold a discussion and explore if there are problems and also the pros and cons (of the appointment of Siti Aishah as Mentri Besar’s adviser),” he said.

He said that for now, parties had to wait for the state government’s decision which would be after the discussion was over. — Bernama