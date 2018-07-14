Sabahans honoured by Malanjum’s appointment as new Chief Justice

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum signs his letter of appointment at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — The Sabah state government has expressed its appreciation to the Conference of Rulers and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the new Chief Justice last Wednesday.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Malanjum’s appointment was a record for the state as he is the first native of Sabah to hold the highest position in the Malaysian judicial system.

“I believe Malaysians not just in Sabah, but also in Sarawak are proud and honoured by the decision made by the Conference of Rulers and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We are aware that the appointment is not just based on his (Malanjum) experience having served in various capacities in the judiciary but also in terms of his capabilities and seniority,” he told a press conference, here today.

He was confident that Malanjum would be able to deliver and restore the confidence of the people in the Malaysian judicial institution which had previously been plagued by controversies.

The former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak replaces Tun Md Raus Sharif who submitted his resignation letter as Chief Justice on July 31. — Bernama