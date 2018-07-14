Najib: Why blame me over Speaker? Pakatan should stop faulting me

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that Pakatan’s alleged procedure for blaming him for everything has to stop. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today questioned why he was being blamed for the alleged sensationalising of the identity of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker when he was no more the country’s prime minister.

Najib also claimed that the Pakatan Harapan coalition that is now ruling the country had continued to blame him for its own alleged administrative shortcomings, urging for an end of the alleged practice of faulting him.

“I am no longer prime minister or in the government that is governing, so why am I blamed in this issue of the appointment of the speaker?” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

“Just like the Pakatan government’s story of the country’s RM1 trillion debt according to their own definition that no other country in the world uses, my name continues to be used as a reason and blamed every time the Pakatan government fails to govern well or fails to fulfil the sweet promises in their manifesto,” he claimed.

“This excuse of ‘it’s all Najib’s fault’ that has already been Pakatan’s standard operating procedure (SOP) has to stop. Or will this continue on for the next five years?” he questioned.

