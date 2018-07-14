RTM repeats history with live broadcast of Pacquiao, Matthysse bout

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Lucas Matthysse (right) pose during the weigh-in for their WBA welterweight championship fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) will be broadcasting live the ‘Fight of Champions’ boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse for the first time on TV1 and myFreeview channels at RTM HD 111 channels tomorrow.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in a statement today, the match, which would be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, here could be watched live from 8 am.

“After more than four decades, boxing fans have a chance to see what is set to be the country’s biggest boxing fight after the Muhammad Ali and Joe Bugner bout in 1975.

“RTM once again repeats history this year by airing live the fight between eight-division world champion Pacquiao and world welterweight champion Matthyss,” the statement said.

The live broadcast would be handled by Azlan Mubin as announcer at the studio and Rasdi Jumaat as a commentator throughout the fight. — Bernama