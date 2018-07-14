Ministry ready to harness energy produced from waste, says Yeo

Minister of Energy Technology Science Climate Change & Environment Yeo Bee Yin speaks to Malay Mail in Putrajaya July 12, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

MUAR, July 14 — The Ministry of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and the Environment is ready to manage energy produced from the treatment of waste, known as waste-to-energy (WTE).

Its minister Yeo Bee Yin said the process of managing waste and producing energy from waste was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), but that her ministry was ready to talk to KPKT to encourage them to take the initiative.

“The incinerator is a rather old technology, while WTE technology is more advanced, which means we can get energy such as electricity from processing the waste, compared to the incinerator, which does not yield any useful output.

“Other countries such as Japan, Denmark and Singapore are already using WTE technology. But this (process of producing energy from waste) is under the jurisdiction of the KPKT, my ministry manages the energy produced,” she told reporters after visiting the Bukit Bakri landfill here today.

Commenting on the dump site, the Bakri MP said it would be completely full within two years, and a new landfill in Bukit Payong near here was expected to accommodate the needs of residents in the area.

“We hope the management and security of this site can be enhanced, and after two years, we can move to the landfill in Bukit Payong,” she said. — Bernama