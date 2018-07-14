Jokowi calls me ‘bro’ too, says Syed Saddiq

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was elated that Indonesia president Joko Widodo has called him 'bro'. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was elated that Indonesia president Joko Widodo has called him “bro”, and expressed intentions to work closely to improve bilateral relationship between both nations.

Syed Saddiq posted a video of the two in a car as he referred to the man known as Jokowi as an idol not only to him but to many from both countries.

“He called me ‘bro’. We both stressed on the need to enhance bilateral relations among countries and to move forward as one,” Syed wrote in his social media.

“There will be bumpy roads but in the end, we are on,” he added.

Bersama Bapak Presiden @jokowi .

Orangnya sangat baik dan senang didekati.



In the video, Joko referred to Syed as a “smart minister” and said that he hoped to work with Malaysia in every sector, for the future of both nations.

Syed Saddiq is 25, while Jokowi is 57.

Earlier this month, Syed Saddiq asked his ministry’s staff to address him as “Bro Saddiq” instead of the “YB” honorific that is customary for lawmakers and which means “Yang Berhormat”.

However, he was recently lambasted by some in the public for his offhand response to former aide Numan Afifi Saadan, who did not continue as a temporary press officer following backlash and threats for his LGBT links, by saying the latter “will always be a bro” to him.