Syed Saddiq: Indonesia assures safety for Malaysian U-19 football team

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman seen here with his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has said that Indonesian authorities will take relevant steps to ensure the safety of Malaysia’s Under-19 football team in the AFF Cup finals today.

Syed Saddiq said his counterpart Imam Nahrawi has issued a statement in which the latter has promised to act on those who created a ruckus during the semi-finals match where Malaysia defeated Indonesia 3-2 on penalties.

“He also sent his regards to Malaysian football fans and would like to apologise for the incident,” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.

Violence erupted at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium on Thursday after disappointed Indonesian fans provoked the Malaysian team after the game.

Saya harap @Asean_Football Federation akan mengambil tindakan terhadap @PSSI akibat incident incident yang berlaku di Stadium. Penyokong Indon yang membaling botol terhadap pemain pemain Malaysia. #AFFU192018 pic.twitter.com/76kuBU0rbB — Christopher Raj (@chrisraj23) 12 July 2018

Separately, Syed Saddiq said those who would want to watch the finals between Malaysia and Myanmar can stream the match live at www.indosiar.com/live.

He also mentioned that both Imam and he idolised the same person: Singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza.