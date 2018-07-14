Malay Mail

Syed Saddiq: Indonesia assures safety for Malaysian U-19 football team

Published 51 minutes ago on 14 July 2018

By A. Ruban

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman seen here with his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Syed Saddiq
KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has said that Indonesian authorities will take relevant steps to ensure the safety of Malaysia’s Under-19 football team in the AFF Cup finals today.

 Syed Saddiq said his counterpart Imam Nahrawi has issued a statement in which the latter has promised to act on those who created a ruckus during the semi-finals match where Malaysia defeated Indonesia 3-2 on penalties.

 “He also sent his regards to Malaysian football fans and would like to apologise for the incident,” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.

 Violence erupted at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium on Thursday after disappointed Indonesian fans provoked the Malaysian team after the game.

 

 

Separately, Syed Saddiq said those who would want to watch the finals between Malaysia and Myanmar can stream the match live at www.indosiar.com/live.

He also mentioned that both Imam and he idolised the same person: Singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza.

