Syed Saddiq: Indonesia assures safety for Malaysian U-19 football team

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has said that Indonesian authorities will take relevant steps to ensure the safety of Malaysia’s Under-19 football team in the AFF Cup finals today.
Syed Saddiq said his counterpart Imam Nahrawi has issued a statement in which the latter has promised to act on those who created a ruckus during the semi-finals match where Malaysia defeated Indonesia 3-2 on penalties.
“He also sent his regards to Malaysian football fans and would like to apologise for the incident,” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.
Violence erupted at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium on Thursday after disappointed Indonesian fans provoked the Malaysian team after the game.
Saya harap @Asean_Football Federation akan mengambil tindakan terhadap @PSSI akibat incident incident yang berlaku di Stadium. Penyokong Indon yang membaling botol terhadap pemain pemain Malaysia. #AFFU192018 pic.twitter.com/76kuBU0rbB— Christopher Raj (@chrisraj23) 12 July 2018
Separately, Syed Saddiq said those who would want to watch the finals between Malaysia and Myanmar can stream the match live at www.indosiar.com/live.
He also mentioned that both Imam and he idolised the same person: Singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza.