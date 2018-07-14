Housebreaking and carjacking gang busted in Kajang

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said police arrested a three-member housebreaking and carjacking gang. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A three-member housebreaking and carjacking gang was busted in a swift police action at 6.30pm yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said acting on a public tip-off, police managed to stop a Honda car used by the three men aged between 37 and 48 near the Mydin Supermarket in Kajang Technology City, near here.

“During inspection, the driver acted aggressively, trying to flee the scene by hitting the police patrol car, but our team managed to intercept the car and apprehend all of them,” he said in a statement today.

He said initial investigations found that two of the suspects had at least seven previous criminal records related to drug abuse and house breaking offences and were positive for methamphetamine.

Dzaffir also said the Honda car used by the suspects had been reported missing in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Police also found various types of mobile phones, laptop computers, cash including foreign currencies, personal documents, jewellery and break-in tools in the car.

Dzaffir said police believed that at least three cases of house break-ins and carjacking in Kajang, Nilai and Cheras Perdana have been solved with the arrest of the suspects. — Bernama