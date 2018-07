Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran ha been elected as MIC president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran has been elected as MIC president.

The Star Online reported that Vigneswaran won the seat uncontested with 1,808 nominations today.

He takes over the position from former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.