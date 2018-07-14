Ex-AG Apandi Ali among 11 appointed into Umno supreme council

Ex-AG Apandi Ali is among the 11 appointed into the Umno supreme council. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali was among the 11 names appointed as members of the Umno supreme council today.

Other names included former ministers Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Both Apandi and Anifah did not enter the Umno elections, while Tajuddin lost the vice-presidency contest.

“The openness of this election charts history since the 1987 election and shows that Umno is now more open, democratic and inclusive for all,” president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement.

Former information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa was appointed as secretary-general, while his predecessor Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor was appointed treasurer.

Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah was named information chief, while Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan was named executive secretary.

Besides the chiefs of the three wings, others appointed into the council were Datuk Mohad Khusairi Abdul Talib, Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad, and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The 11 appointees will join the other 25 council members who were elected by delegations in the election.