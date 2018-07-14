Taiwan’s Chatime opens branch at The Louvre in Paris

A tourist poses for a souvenir picture near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris August 1, 2015. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, July 14 — Taiwanese bubble milk tea brand, Chatime, has opened a branch at The Louvre, one of the most popular tourism attractions in France, as part of the beverage vendor’s efforts to extend its reach worldwide, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The new branch of Chatime, which opened yesterday, is the first Asian beverage brand to set up a shop at the Louvre, turning a new leaf for La Kaffa International Co, which owns the Chatime brand, the brand owner said.

According to local media, a glass of bubble milk tea at the Louvre store costs €5.50 (RM26), more than a cup of Starbucks coffee sold in Paris.

Before the Louvre branch opened, Chatime had been running outlets in various French tourism attractions such as Université de Paris, Notre-Dame de Paris, Printemps Department Store, Centre Georges-Pompidou, and Opera Garnier, La Kaffa said.

The company added that it is planning to open two more branches in Paris in the second half of this year, a move which is expected to enable consumers from around the world to know more about Taiwan with the rising visibility of its unique beverage, La Kaffa Chairman Wang Yao-hui said.

Chatime is one of the six brands owned by La Kaffa and currently operates branches in more than 35 countries in the world.

Wang said Chatime has intensified its efforts to open branches in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia, while teaming up with partners there to penetrate these foreign markets. — Bernama